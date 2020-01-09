World Markets

France's Orange considering IPO of Middle East, Africa operations

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French telecoms group Orange is considering a possible stock market flotation of its combined Middle East and Africa operations, Orange said on Thursday.

"Orange has decided to bring together all our regional activities in a single company, OMEA, to create a separate entity and provide the Group with various options for growth," Orange said in a statement.

"An IPO of OMEA is one of these potential scenarios, and the decision will depend on a number of factors, including strategic opportunities and market orientation, always with the central criterion of accelerating the growth of this business," it said.

