France's Orange bids to buy outstanding shares in Belgian business

Sarah White Reuters
French telecoms group Orange said on Wednesday it was planning a cash offer of 22 euros per share to buy out the shares it does not already own in Orange Belgium and would possibly later delist the firm.

The company said the price was a 35.6% premium compared to Orange Belgium's closing share price on Dec. 2.

