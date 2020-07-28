France's Orange and Google partner on data, cloud computing

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms company, and Google GOOGL.O on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership covering data, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services.

Google will provide its expertise in cloud technologies, analytics and artificial intelligence tools, while Orange plans to build a next-generation data analytics and machine-learning platform with the Google technologies.

"Google has been a long-term partner of Orange and, as Google is eager to invest in Europe - and especially in France - to develop new data centres, this is the perfect time to work on new services and opportunities in French and European markets," Orange chairman and CEO Stephane Richard said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.