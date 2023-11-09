News & Insights

France's October nuclear production up 40%

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

November 09, 2023 — 06:13 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation at EDF's French reactors in October rose 40.1% year on year to 28.3 terawatt hours (TWh), the utility said.

EDF's website said that total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 261.3 TWh, up 13.9% from the same period last year thanks to optimisation and control of the maintenance schedule for reactors at risk of stress corrosion.

The French utility's October nuclear power output in Britain was down 4.3% year on year at 3.1 TWh. Total generation in Britain since the start of the year was at 31 TWh, down 14.9% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.