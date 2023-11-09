France's October nuclear production up 40%

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation at EDF's French reactors in October rose 40.1% year on year to 28.3 terawatt hours (TWh), the utility said.

EDF's website said that total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 261.3 TWh, up 13.9% from the same period last year thanks to optimisation and control of the maintenance schedule for reactors at risk of stress corrosion.

The French utility's October nuclear power output in Britain was down 4.3% year on year at 3.1 TWh. Total generation in Britain since the start of the year was at 31 TWh, down 14.9% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

