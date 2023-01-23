EDF

France's nuclear safety satisfactory in 2022, ASN chief says

January 23, 2023 — 04:21 am EST

Written by Benjamin Mallet and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - France's nuclear safety remained on a "satisfying" level in 2022 despite some fragility, the head of French nuclear safety watchdog ASN said on Monday.

Bernard Doroszczuk also told a news conference that French power group EDF EDF.PA must provide reasons by end-2024 for extending the life of nuclear plants up to or beyond 60 years.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.