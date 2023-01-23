France's nuclear safety satisfactory in 2022, ASN chief says

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - France's nuclear safety remained on a "satisfying" level in 2022 despite some fragility, the head of French nuclear safety watchdog ASN said on Monday.

Bernard Doroszczuk also told a news conference that French power group EDF EDF.PA must provide reasons by end-2024 for extending the life of nuclear plants up to or beyond 60 years.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.