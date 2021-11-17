France's Nicox Gets Patent For Blepharitis Product Candidate NCX 4251 In Europe

(RTTNews) - French ophthalmology company Nicox SA announced Wednesday that it was granted patent for blepharitis product candidate NCX 4251 in Europe.

The European Patent Office or EPO has issued patent EP 3,769,753, expiring in 2040 and covering the company's product candidate in development for blepharitis, NCX 4251.

The patent covers ophthalmic suspensions comprising a specific form of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals and the method for manufacturing the ophthalmic suspensions. Examination of corresponding patent applications providing exclusivity in the United States, China, Japan and other territories is in process.

Gavin Spencer, Chief Business Officer of Nicox, said, "The extension of patent coverage for NCX 4251 in the EU to 2040 is complementary to the patents we have covering our lead clinical candidate, NCX 470, granted up to 2039, ensuring that we should be able to realize substantial value from these product candidates for a significant exclusivity period following a potential future launch."

The company further said its commercialized assets are also well protected, with the granted U.S. patent on VYZULTA eligible for patent term extension in the United States, potentially to 2030, and ZERVIATE, covered to 2032.

