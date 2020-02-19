France's Natixis replaces head of global markets team

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - France's Natixis SA CNAT.PA announced on Wednesday that the head of its global markets teams was leaving the investment bank.

Natixis said that Mohamed Kallala would replace Luc François as head of global markets. Francois, who joined Natixis in 2012 from Morgan Stanley, was "leaving the company to undertake new professional projects".

Alain Gallois, currently head of its corporate and investment banking (CIB) management team in Asia Pacific, is appointed global head of investment banking as of April 1.

Bruno Le Saint would become head of CIB in Asia Pacific and join Natixis' executive committee.

The changes come as Natixis is preparing a new strategic plan for 2021-2024 due to be presented in November. The bank did not provide any details on the plan.

"In renewing its senior management team, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is gearing up for the preparation of its 2021-2024 strategic plan," Marc Vincent, Natixis' head of CIB, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

