France's Natixis confirms BPCE plan to buy out minority shareholders

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

The French bank Natixis confirmed on Tuesday that its parent company BPCE will make an offer for the remaining 29.3% of shares that it does not already own in the bank.

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The French bank Natixis CNAT.PA confirmed on Tuesday that its parent company BPCE will make an offer for the remaining 29.3% of shares that it does not already own in the bank.

Natixis said in a statement its insurance and payments activities would be transferred to BPCE as part of the move.

The bank also said BPCE would offer 4 euros per Natixis share.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More