France's Natixis confirms BPCE plan to buy out minority shareholders

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The French bank Natixis CNAT.PA confirmed on Tuesday that its parent company BPCE will make an offer for the remaining 29.3% of shares that it does not already own in the bank.

Natixis said in a statement its insurance and payments activities would be transferred to BPCE as part of the move.

The bank also said BPCE would offer 4 euros per Natixis share.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.