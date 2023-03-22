France's Macron: pension reform bill should be enacted before year-end

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the TF1 and France 2 TV channels, said on Wednesday that a controversial pension reform bill should be implemented before the end of the year.

Macron was speaking two days after his government barely survived a no-confidence vote over a deeply unpopular pension reform and as nationwide protests continued.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq)

