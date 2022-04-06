France's Macron vows to boost voters' purchasing power, tie pensions to inflation

Contributor
GV De Clercq Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French TV station TF1 that if he is reelected this month, the first measures of his second term would focus on boosting purchasing power.

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French TV station TF1 that if he is reelected this month, the first measures of his second term would focus on boosting purchasing power.

He said he would maintain price caps on gas and power prices and he said that retirement pension payments should be indexed for inflation from this summer.

In an interview with paper Le Figaro published earlier on Wednesday, Macron said that the legislative work on his planned pension reform, pushing the legal retirement age up to 65, was set to start next fall.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq , editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters