France's Macron vows to boost voters' purchasing power, tie pensions to inflation

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French TV station TF1 that if he is reelected this month, the first measures of his second term would focus on boosting purchasing power.

He said he would maintain price caps on gas and power prices and he said that retirement pension payments should be indexed for inflation from this summer.

In an interview with paper Le Figaro published earlier on Wednesday, Macron said that the legislative work on his planned pension reform, pushing the legal retirement age up to 65, was set to start next fall.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq , editing by Tassilo Hummel)

