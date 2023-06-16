News & Insights

France's Macron vows to boost sustainable aviation fuel production

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

June 16, 2023 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - France will invest 200 million euros ($218.78 million) to boost the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as part of measures to make the French and the European aviation industry greener, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"The French must be the champions of the ultra-sober aircraft," Macron said.

The French President was speaking during a visit of a site of aerospace engine-maker Safran SAF.PA in Villaroche, in the Paris region, and ahead of the Paris Air Show next week.

The 200 million euros will notably help fund the construction in Lacq in southwestern France of a SAF production plant.

Aviation is seen as one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise, with zero-emission aircraft not expected for more than a decade.

The aviation industry set a 2050 goal of net zero emissions in 2021. The main path is widespread use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which so far makes up 0.1% of airline fuel consumption.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

