France's Macron urges French to give him a "solid majority" in elections

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged the French people on Tuesday to give his party a "solid majority" in the second round of the legislative elections on Sunday.

"Nothing would be worse than to add French disorder to international disorder," Macron said before boarding a plane to go visit French troops in Romania later on Tuesday. Macron then goes to Moldova on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.