France's Macron seen winning parliament majority but PM Borne unpopular, poll shows

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Fifty-seven percent of French people expect President Emmanuel Macron to win a majority in mid-June's parliamentary elections, although the same percentage want Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne removed, according to a survey for RTL radio released on Friday.

The BVA Opinion/Orange/RTL poll, which surveyed 1,002 people from May 31-June 2, added that while 57% did not want Borne to remain as prime minister, 68% did not want rival far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon in the post either.

The poll did not indicate who the French public want to see replacing Borne. It also showed that six out of 10 people could not name their local member of parliament.

The parliamentary elections take place in two rounds of voting on June 12 and June 19. Macron needs a majority to help him push through his planned pro-business reforms.

