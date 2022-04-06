France's Macron says McKinsey being probed by tax prosecutors not the president's responsibility

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview published on Wednesday confirmed McKisnsey is currently the subject of a preliminary investigation by France's national financial prosecution office (PNF).

In an interview with paper Le Figaro, Macron welcomed the probe. "We will know at the end of this judicial investigation if there had been fiscal fraud by this company or not," he said.

He said that "it is not the president who signs the contracts (with consultancies)", adding "it is the responsability of the administrations, ministers and service providers."

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by GV De Clercq)

