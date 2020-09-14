France's Macron says Europe has "lost" the global battle in cloud computing

Adds background

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Europe has "lost" the global battle in cloud computing but should nevertheless resume the fight, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"If we want our ecosystem to be sustainable, it has to be sovereign," Macron said during a conference, reiterating that Europe should not rely "on any non-European power" for data security and 5G.

U.S. giants Amazon AMZN.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Google GOOGL.O dominate the worldwide cloud computing business, with a combined market share of around 60%.

Macron's comments followed the announcement earlier on Monday of a partnership between Deutsche Telekom DTEn.DE and French cloud services provider OVHcloud that aims to build a new cloud computing offer for European companies and public sector entities deemed of strategic importance.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alex Richardson)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.