France's Macron promises government action plan in next 100 days

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

April 17, 2023 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - The French government will work out a coherent plan to get France back on its feet in the next 100 days and heal the country after weeks of protests against an unpopular pension reform bill, President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on Monday.

He also pledge to open new talks with unions about better working conditions. Unions have protested for months against the planned increase of the retirement age by two years to 64 and have said they will not restart talks with the government about other topics without a reversal of the pension reform.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and GV De Clercq;)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.