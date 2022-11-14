France's Macron leaves door ajar to proscribe Iran's Guards as more sanctions come

November 14, 2022 — 02:50 am EST

Written by John Irish and Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday more targeted European Union sanctions on Iranian officials would be adopted and he left the door open to the bloc designating Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) a terrorist organisation.

"We are several who are pushing for targeted sanctions especially on pasdaran (IRGC) and people in the regime," Macron told France Inter radio in an interview."

When asked whether he would support designating the IRGC as a terrorist organisation, Macron said as things developed the question needed to be looked at.

