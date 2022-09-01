US Markets

France's Macron hopeful of Iran nuclear deal in next few days

John Irish Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - France's president said on Thursday he hoped a deal to revive the Iran nuclear deal would be concluded in the coming days.

"I hope that in the next few days the JCPOA will be concluded," Emmanuel Macron said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the deal is formally known, in a speech to French ambassadors.

