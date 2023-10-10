News & Insights

France's Macron had "very encouraging" talks with Germany on EU power reform

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

October 10, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Michel Rosem for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he had "very encouraging" discussions with the German government on the European electricity reform the two countries have been fighting over, adding talks should wrap up by the end of the month.

Macron also said France, which mostly relies on nuclear energy, and Germany, which uses more coal and gas but is massively investing in renewables, had different energy mixes that could complement each other.

(Reporting by Michel Rosem, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((michel.rose@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichelReuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.