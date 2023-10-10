France's Macron had "very encouraging" talks with Germany on EU power reform

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he had "very encouraging" discussions with the German government on the European electricity reform the two countries have been fighting over, adding talks should wrap up by the end of the month.

Macron also said France, which mostly relies on nuclear energy, and Germany, which uses more coal and gas but is massively investing in renewables, had different energy mixes that could complement each other.

(Reporting by Michel Rosem, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

