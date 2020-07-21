US Markets
France's Macron: we want an EU-wide digital tax on big tech

Christian Lowe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted the European Union to work towards levying an EU-wide digital tax on big tech multinationals.

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted the European Union to work towards levying an EU-wide digital tax on big tech multinationals.

Speaking in an interview on France's TF1 broadcaster, Macron said he envisaged a digital tax, on a European-level, along the lines of a digital tax that France has said it plans to impose this year.

