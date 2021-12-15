France's Macron: Australian PM behaved badly over submarine deal

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Australia's government behaved badly when it pulled out of a contract to buy submarines from France.

Speaking in an interview with French television stations TF1 and LCI, Macron said France had retaliated against the Australian move, and that its response would continue to make itself felt for a long time.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

