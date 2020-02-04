France's L'Oreal to sell Roger & Gallet brand to Impala

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French cosmetics group L'Oreal said it had entered exclusive talks with the French investment holding Impala for the sale of its Roger & Gallet perfume and soap brand. Financial terms were not disclosed. Founded in 1862 in Paris and part of L’Oreal since the acquisition of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté in 2008, Roger & Gallet's fragrance-based products range from perfumes to toiletries to skincare. In 2018, the brand generated 52 million euros ($57 million)of sales. ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ROGERGALLET M&A/L'OREAL

