France's L'Oreal to close stores, e-commerce sites in Russia

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics group, said on Tuesday it would temporarily close its own stores, its directly operated counters in department stores and its e-commerce sites in Russia, in reaction to Moscow's invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

The French company, which strongly condemns Russia's military action, also said it would also suspend all industrial and national media investments in Russia.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq)

