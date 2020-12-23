France's L'Oreal to buy Japanese skincare company Takami

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French cosmetics maker L'Oreal OREP.PA has signed an agreement to buy Japanese skincare company Takami, it said on Wednesday.

A L'Oreal statement said the acquisition should be completed in the next few weeks.

The Takami brand had about 50 million euros ($60.95 million) in revenue in 2019, L'Oreal added.

($1 = 0.8203 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard Editing by David Goodman )

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

