France's Legrand raises full-year outlook

July 31 (Reuters) - French electrical equipment maker Legrand LEGD.PA on Monday raised its full-year financial guidance, citing its half-year results and its assumptions on the world’s current economic outlook excluding a major slowdown.

The company now sees full-year sales growth at constant exchange rates and excluding Russia impacts of between +5% and +8% in comparison to +2% and +6% initially and an adjusted operating margin of around 20.5% of sales, up from around 20% announced before.

