France's Le Maire: Food inflation has started easing in July

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that French food inflation started easing in July and that the trend should accelerate in the coming weeks.

Le Maire also told BFM television that there were still four or five majors players in the food industry that did not meet government demand to cut prices, threatening to disclose their name if they did not comply.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

