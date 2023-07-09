News & Insights

France's Le Maire: EU needs to get self-sufficient on germanium and gallium

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

July 09, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - France's Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday said he will ask the European Union Commission to add germanium and gallium, two raw materials seen as critical for the green energy transition, to the catalogue of commodities for which the bloc should be self-sufficient.

"Do we prefer importing these products from China where they are produced in bad ecological circumstances, or at home with better ecological standards?," Le Maire told broadcaster LCI, adding that he favoured the second option.

