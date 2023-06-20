News & Insights

France's Le Maire sticks to 2023 economic growth forecast for now

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

June 20, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday he was sticking for now with the government's forecast of 1% economic growth for 2023.

"I confirm the growth forecast for 2023," Le Maire told France 2 television.

"I am lucid about the economic environment with several of our neighbours in recession...so we will keep on monitoring the situation closely," he added.

Pointing out that the government would present a public finances bill at end-September, he said: "We will see then what is our forecast."

French statistic institute INSEE said earlier this month that the euro zone's second biggest economy is projected to expand by 0.1% in the third quarter and 0.2% in the fourth, making for an annual GDP figure of 0.6%.

