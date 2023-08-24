France's Le Maire slates new meeting with retailers on food inflation

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he will meet again next week with retailers and food suppliers to address food prices as part of the government's efforts to better share the burden of inflation between consumers and large companies.

Le Maire made the announcement at a news conference in the Haute-Savoie region in the French Alps.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

