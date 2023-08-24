News & Insights

CARR

France's Le Maire slates new meeting with retailers on food inflation

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

August 24, 2023 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he will meet again next week with retailers and food suppliers to address food prices as part of the government's efforts to better share the burden of inflation between consumers and large companies.

Le Maire made the announcement at a news conference in the Haute-Savoie region in the French Alps.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CARR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.