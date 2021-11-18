France's Le Maire rules out shifting Ascoval plant output to Germany

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire ruled out on Thursday shifting the production of the French steel plant of Ascoval to Germany in a bid to cut down on its electricity bill.

"It is out of the question to de-localise this activity to Germany because of cost. We are working on solutions. Ascoval will remain French," Le Maire told RMC radio.

The Ascoval plant located in Saint-Saulve, northern France, employs 300 people. It operates an electric oven, which has become costly due to surging electricity prices.

French trade unions have voiced concern half of the plant's output could be shifted for a few months to a German plant operating on coal and owned by German steelmaker Saarstahl, which bought Ascoval earlier this year.

