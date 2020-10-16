Companies
France's Le Maire backs tariffs on U.S. goods in aircraft dispute

Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he was in favour of Europe imposing tariffs on U.S. goods after the World Trade Organization (WTO) granted the European Union the right to retaliate against U.S. subsidies for planemaker Boeing BA.N.

"The EU has the possibility to impose sanctions on the United States in relation to the spat between Boeing and Airbus AIR.PA ...it must decide to do so," Le Maire said on BFM TV.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely)

