France's Le Maire: probable no sale of ADP before 2022

The privatisation of French airports group ADP is unlikely to take place before 2022 as the recovery of air transport is bound to take at least two years, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

"Frankly selling an asset at a time when itS (price) is low because there is less air transport activity and the recovery of air tranSport will take at least two years, it would not be a responsible move," Le Maire told BFM television.

Asked if the sale of ADP was unlikely to take place before 2022, he added: "It's probable".

