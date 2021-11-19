France's Le Maire: Future of Ascoval steel plant is guaranteed

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday on his Twitter account that the future of the French Ascoval steel plant, that has faced a surge in energy prices threatening its finances, was guaranteed.

Thursday, Le Maire had ruled out shifting the production of the plant to Germany in a bid to cut down on its electricity bill, a move the unions had voiced concern over.

