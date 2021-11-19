France's Le Maire: Future of Ascoval steel plant is guaranteed

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday on his Twitter account that the future of the French Ascoval steel plant, that has faced a surge in energy prices threatening its finances, was guaranteed.

Thursday, Le Maire had ruled out shifting the production of the plant to Germany in a bid to cut down on its electricity bill, a move the unions had voiced concern over.

