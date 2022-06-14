EDF

France's Le Maire: all options are on the table regarding EDF

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the state, EDF's majority shareholder, will always back the French power group, adding "all options are on the table," when asked if the state planned to nationalise EDF.

Le Maire made the comments in an interview with BFM television.

