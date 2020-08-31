France's Le Drian blames Britain's 'attitude' for Brexit talks impasse

Adds quote, context

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - France's foreign minister on Monday blamed the stalemate in Brexit talks on what he called Britain's intransigent and unrealistic attitude.

Negotiations between Britain and the European Union onfuture relations after its Jan. 31 exit from the bloc have made scant progress, with both sides accusing the other of posing unachievable demands.

"The negotiations are not advancing because of an intransigent and, let's be clear, unrealistic attitude of the United Kingdom," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a speech to French ambassadors based in Europe.

Le Drian, who was speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, said the EU was as united as ever in reaching an ambitious Brexit deal, but the ball was in Britain's court.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.