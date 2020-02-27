France's Lagardere adds Nicolas Sarkozy to its board

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Publishing group Lagardere LAGA.PA has reinforced its supervisory board with two new members, including former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, after activist investment fund Amber Capital built its stake to more than 10%.

The investment fund has urged the French media and travel retail group to do more to boost shareholder value.

Lagardere on Thursday said its board unanimously decided to co-opt Nicolas Sarkozy and the former head of SNCF railway, Guillaume Pepy, as members of the supervisory board.

