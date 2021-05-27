Commodities

France's Kering raised 805 mln euros from sale of 5.9% of Puma

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French luxury goods group Kering said on Thursday it sold a 5.9% stake in German sportswear company Puma for around 805 million euros ($982.02 million) via a placement to investors.

Kering said that following the sale, it will retain approximately 4.0% of Puma's outstanding shares.

The group said proceeds from the transaction would be used for general corporate purposes and for further strengthening of its finances.

Last year, Kering sold a 5.9% stake in Puma for approximately 656 million euros ($800 million).

($1 = 0.8197 euros)

