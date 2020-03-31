France's JC Decaux to buy minority stake in Hong Kong's Clear Media

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

JC Decaux, the world's biggest outdoor advertising company, said on Tuesday that it would end up buying a minority stake in Hong Kong company Clear Media as part of a broader consortium takeover of Clear Media.

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - JC Decaux JCDX.PA, the world's biggest outdoor advertising company, said on Tuesday that it would end up buying a minority stake in Hong Kong company Clear Media 0100.HK as part of a broader consortium takeover of Clear Media.

The consortium has offered HK$7.12 per share to buy Clear Media, representing a value of 3.86 billion Hong Kong dollars ($497 million) for all of Clear Media’s outstanding shares, of which 23% or HK$887 million will be funded by JCDecaux.

The consortium consists of Han Zi Jing, CEO of Clear Media, who will have a 40% interest, Antfin with a 30% stake, JCDecaux with a 23% stake and China Wealth Growth Fund III L.P with 7%.

Goldman Sachs GS.N and Slaughter and May are acting as JCDecaux’s financial and legal advisers, respectively.

($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters