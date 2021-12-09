Commodities
France's InVivo completes 2.2 bln euro Soufflet takeover

Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

InVivo has completed the acquisition of Soufflet in a deal that values its French agribusiness peer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.49 billion), InVivo's chief executive said on Thursday.

To help finance the acquisition, InVivo is opening the capital of Soufflet's malt division to KKR KKR.N, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and BpiFrance for 440 million euros, and has entered exclusive talks to sell the Soufflet Alimentaire unit to French oilseeds group Avril, Thierry Blandinieres said on the sidelines of a news conference.

($1 = 0.8842 euros)

