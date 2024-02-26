France's Iliad to take $1.3 bln stake in Sweden's Tele2

Recasts to focus on buyer, adds detail on transaction

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - French investor Xavier Niel and his Iliad telecoms group have agreed to buy a 19.8% stake in Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 TEL2b.ST for 13 billion crowns ($1.26 billion), investment company Kinnevik KINVb.ST said in a statement on Monday.

Niel and his companies will buy the stake from Kinnevik, the largest shareholder in Tele2, through Freya Investissement.

The transaction will take place in three steps with a first close of 2.9 billion crowns while the rest is conditional on regulatory approvals, Kinnevik said in a statement.

($1 = 10.3210 Swedish crowns)

