France's Iliad interested in TIM's domestic consumer service business -papers

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad would be interested in making an offer for Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI domestic consumer service business, several Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday.

New TIM CEO Pietro Labriola is pressing ahead with a revamp of the company centred around splitting its wholesale network operations from its services business.

In March Iliad CEO Thomas Reynaud told reporters his group was ready to acquire a rival in Italy in the event of consolidation among telecoms in the country.

A source close to the matter said that TIM had not received any offer from Iliad.

TIM and Iliad both declined to comment on the reports.

Iliad might team up with fund Apax Partners, the daily la Repubblica reported while Il Sole 24 Ore and La Stampa reported that Iliad and Apax would act separately.

