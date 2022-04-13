ILIAF

France's Iliad interested in TIM's domestic consumer service business -papers

Contributors
Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

French telecoms group Iliad would be interested in making an offer for Telecom Italia's (TIM) domestic consumer service business, several Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday.

Adds detail, background

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad would be interested in making an offer for Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI domestic consumer service business, several Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday.

New TIM CEO Pietro Labriola is pressing ahead with a revamp of the company centred around splitting its wholesale network operations from its services business.

In March Iliad CEO Thomas Reynaud told reporters his group was ready to acquire a rival in Italy in the event of consolidation among telecoms in the country.

A source close to the matter said that TIM had not received any offer from Iliad.

TIM and Iliad both declined to comment on the reports.

Iliad might team up with fund Apax Partners, the daily la Repubblica reported while Il Sole 24 Ore and La Stampa reported that Iliad and Apax would act separately.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro and Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti and Jason Neely)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ILIAF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters