France's Iliad interested in TIM's domestic consumer service business - papers

French telecoms group Iliad would be interested in making an offer for Telecom Italia's (TIM) domestic consumer service business, several Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday.

Iliad might team up with fund Apax Partners, daily la Repubblica reported while Il Sole 24 Ore and La Stampa said Iliad and Apax would act separately.

Both Iliad and Tim were not immediately available for a comment.

