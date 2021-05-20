France's hotel group Accor plans to sponsor a SPAC

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA said on Thursday it planned to sponsor a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to be listed on Euronext Paris.

The company said in a statement it expected the SPAC to raise about 300 million euros ($365.37 million).

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.