France's hotel group Accor plans to sponsor a SPAC

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA said on Thursday it planned to sponsor a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to be listed on Euronext Paris.

The company said in a statement it expected the SPAC to raise about 300 million euros ($365.37 million).

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

