France's health regulator backs vaccination for vulnerable children aged 5-11

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator on Tuesday backed vaccinating fragile children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 if they were at risk of developing a serious form of the disease, or if they lived with vulnerable people.

Last week, the European Union's drug regulator approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N, 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, paving the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe struggles with a surge in cases.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

