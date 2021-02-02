AZN

France's health body clears use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Matthias Blamont Reuters
France's top health advisory body on Tuesday approved the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, four days after a green light given by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), but said the shot should only be administered to those aged under 65.

The Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS), an independent body whose recommendations are usually closely followed by the government, added that people aged 50 to 65 with health issues and medical staff should get priority access to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

