France's GTT warns on Ukraine crisis impact on full-year targets

Contributor
Dagmarah Mackos Reuters
Published

French naval engineering group Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) said on Thursday the execution of some of its Russia-exposed contracts continues to perform normally amid sanctions, but warned about the possible future impact on the group's full-year targets.

April 21 (Reuters) - French naval engineering group Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) GTT.PA said on Thursday the execution of some of its Russia-exposed contracts continues to perform normally amid sanctions, but warned about the possible future impact on the group's full-year targets.

"In view of the international sanctions currently in force, which are increasingly affecting LNG liquefaction projects in Russia, the continuation and proper performance of these contracts are subject to risks that the Group is unable to assess at this time," GTT said in its quarterly earnings statement.

The firm, which designs tanks for maritime transportation and storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, added that international sanctions which affect exports to Russia of products or equipment used in the group's projects, may result in their deferral or in cancellations.

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((dagmarah.mackos@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More