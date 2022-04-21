France's GTT warns on Ukraine crisis impact on full-year targets

April 21 (Reuters) - French naval engineering group Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) GTT.PA said on Thursday the execution of some of its Russia-exposed contracts continues to perform normally amid sanctions, but warned about the possible future impact on the group's full-year targets.

"In view of the international sanctions currently in force, which are increasingly affecting LNG liquefaction projects in Russia, the continuation and proper performance of these contracts are subject to risks that the Group is unable to assess at this time," GTT said in its quarterly earnings statement.

The firm, which designs tanks for maritime transportation and storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, added that international sanctions which affect exports to Russia of products or equipment used in the group's projects, may result in their deferral or in cancellations.

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

