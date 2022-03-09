France's GTT says Ukraine crisis could hit its LNG tank projects

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published

France's GTT said the execution of certain of its contracts was at risk amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which could impact its production in Russia as well as in Asian shipyards.

March 9 (Reuters) - France's GTT GTT.PA said the execution of certain of its contracts was at risk amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which could impact its production in Russia as well as in Asian shipyards.

"GTT is taking all necessary measures to protect its employees and stakeholders, in compliance with international sanctions," the group said in a statement.

The naval engineering company, which designs tanks for LNG carriers on Arctic gas projects in northern Russia, said the units being built in Russia represented around 12% of its order book, or around 100 million euros ($111 million), as of the end of last year.

A further 57 million euros worth of orders under progress in Asian shipyards also cover LNG carriers and floating storage units destined specifically for Arctic projects, added GTT.

($1 = 0.9035 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland Editing by Mark Potter)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More