France's GTT ceases its activities in Russia

January 02, 2023 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by Dina Kartit and edited by Tomasz Janowski for Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - French engineering group Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) GTT.PA said on Monday it was stopping its activities in Russia after analysing the latest European sanction packages which include a ban on engineering services with Russian firms.

The group said its contract with Russian shipbuilding company Zvezda would be suspended as of Jan. 8 and activities limited on the two most advanced liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, while the terms of GTT's exit from the Gravity Based Structure (GBS) projects are being finalised.

"These elements will have a financial impact mainly from 2023," GTT said in a statement, adding that its order book would no longer include projects in Russia.

