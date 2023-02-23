France's Groupe SEB FY22 Results Down, Maintains Dividend; Warns On Q1, Sees Higher Margin In FY23

(RTTNews) - Groupe SEB (0MGS.L, SEBYF.OB), a French manufacturer of small appliances, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped 30.3 percent to 316 million euros from last year's 454 million euros.

Earnings per share fell to 5.71 euros from 8.36 euros a year ago.

Operating profit declined 23.5 percent from last year to 547 million euros, and operating margin dropped to 7.8 percent from 10.1 percent in 2021.

Annual sales totaled 7.96 billion euros, down 1.2 percent from 8.06 billion euros a year ago. Sales declined 4.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Further, the company said a dividend of 2.45 euros per share will be proposed at the General Meeting of May 17, same as last year.

Looking ahead, Groupe SEB projects first-quarter revenue and Operating Result from Activity to be down compared to a strong first quarter in 2022.

The company sees a gradual improvement in Consumer sales and strong growth in Professional sales.

For fiscal 2023, an increase in Group operating margin as a whole is projected.

