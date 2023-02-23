Markets

France's Groupe SEB FY22 Results Down, Maintains Dividend; Warns On Q1, Sees Higher Margin In FY23

February 23, 2023 — 12:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Groupe SEB (0MGS.L, SEBYF.OB), a French manufacturer of small appliances, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped 30.3 percent to 316 million euros from last year's 454 million euros.

Earnings per share fell to 5.71 euros from 8.36 euros a year ago.

Operating profit declined 23.5 percent from last year to 547 million euros, and operating margin dropped to 7.8 percent from 10.1 percent in 2021.

Annual sales totaled 7.96 billion euros, down 1.2 percent from 8.06 billion euros a year ago. Sales declined 4.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Further, the company said a dividend of 2.45 euros per share will be proposed at the General Meeting of May 17, same as last year.

Looking ahead, Groupe SEB projects first-quarter revenue and Operating Result from Activity to be down compared to a strong first quarter in 2022.

The company sees a gradual improvement in Consumer sales and strong growth in Professional sales.

For fiscal 2023, an increase in Group operating margin as a whole is projected.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.