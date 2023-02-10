France's gas consumption down 9.3% in 2022 - GRTgaz

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French gas consumption fell 9.3% in 2022 to 430 terawatt hours (TWh) due to mild weather, high prices and savings efforts related to the war in Ukraine, French gas transport grid operator GRTgaz said in a study released on Friday.

At the same time, gas-fired power plants saw their gas consumption jump 54.4% to a record 61 TWh last year as they were called upon to compensate for the unavailability of France's nuclear power plants.

The industrial sector's gas consumption fell 11.5% overall, but some energy-intensive industries such as steel, oil refining and non-metallic materials saw falls of around 19%, GRTgaz said.

To compensate for the drastic fall in Russian gas exports to Europe - which virtually stopped from the summer - volumes of LNG imports more than doubled to 370 TWh, of which France exported about 158 TWh onwards to Switzerland, Italy, Belgium and Germany.

Pipeline gas deliveries fell by 21%, said GRTgaz, which transported a total of 708 TWh of gas throughout the country last year.

Biogas sites linked to the network produced 7 TWh of renewable gas in France last year, GRTgaz said, adding that renewable gas production capacity now stands at about 9 TWh per year, 2.5 TWh more than in 2021.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Jan Harvey)

